Sofia Vergara Confronts Interviewer Who Seems to Critique Her English

El Hormiguero

"Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah," the 'Modern Family' actress shot back after the interviewer mocked her accent.

If you come for Sofia Vergara, you better be ready for the clapback!

Vergara recently appeared on the popular Spanish talk show, El Hormiguero, to discuss her upcoming Netflix series, Griselda, when things took a turn after she was interrupted by host Pablo Motos.

It all went down when Motos made a crack at the 51-year-old actress as she talked about her time on the award-winning sitcom, Modern Family. Mocking her accent, Motos asked, "How do you say modern family?"

"I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah," Vergara shot back.

Así hundió la actriz Sofía Vergara a Pablo Motos en El Hormiguero cuando cuestionó su inglés. pic.twitter.com/2RnzApN4MM — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) January 9, 2024 @FonsiLoaiza

And she didn't stop there, clearly annoyed, Vergara fired back with some questions of her own, asking, "How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?"

Motos attempted to make light of the situation, calling the Golden Globes "minor awards" that "don't matter" to him.

Despite their interaction, the four-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee would go on to thank the show for having her on in an Instagram post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans took to the comments to applaud Vergara for how she handled the interview, with one writing, "I feel so bad that you had to deal with him," and another adding, "As Spanish women, we thank you. We also don't understand why that man continues to be there."

"Great job, Pablo Motos always makes ridiculous comments," another added, with many users praising the TV and film star for putting Motos "in his place."