Why Khloe Kardashain Won't Badmouth Ex Tristan Thompson Anymore

Greg Swales for TMRW

Khloe also sizzles in a new photoshoot for tmrw, going topless and baring her booty in the saucy spread.

Khloe Kardashian has shown the world her level of patience and her ability to forgive when we look at her past relationships, especially all Tristan Thompson's put her through.

As a reminder back in 2018, Kardashian learned Thompson had cheated just 48 hours before True was born. And in 2022, when Kardashian and Thompson conceived their second child via surrogate, she learned — along with the world — that Thompson was also expecting a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols. And let's not forget when he made a move on the best friend of Kardashian's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.

Yet the pair share two children True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 17 months and in order to co-parent the way the Kardashians do, the Good American founder needs to be civil.

But Kardashian has revealed that it's not always easy to keep the peace, telling tmrw magazine that some days are harder than others.

Greg Swales for TMRW

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," she said.

"It's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!' Trust me, that's not how I feel every day."

Kardashian revealed that it has taken time she has had to "learn to take control of" her feelings.

“There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b---h? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In 2023, Thompson has been working his way through apologizing to members of the Kardashian clan. In the latest season of The Kardashians, Thompson attempts to patch things up with Kylie after his actions not only affected Kardashian, but Jenner's friendship with Woods.

"It's 100 percent on me, but I want to say I'm sorry and I feel bad about it," he told the 26-year-old.

"The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f---ing idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I’m sorry again for that."

Fans wanting more from Khloe can order tmrw here.