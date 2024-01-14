Adam Sandler Remembers 'Grown Ups' Actor Alec Musser: 'A True Sweetheart of a Person'

Getty

"I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone," Sandler wrote while paying tribute to his 'Grown Ups' co-star, who died at the age of 50 over the weekend.

Adam Sandler is paying tribute to friend and co-star, Alec Musser.

Sandler took to social media to remember the All My Children star, following news of his unexpected and tragic death over the weekend.

"I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone," Sandler wrote alongside a photo of a shirtless Musser from their 2010 film, Grown Ups. "Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Musser played the role of the Water Park Stud in one of the film's most memorable scenes, which included Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello and Joyce Van Patten. As the guys take the kids to a water slide, the ladies stay back to enjoy some downtime when they see a buff man start walking towards them.

"Hey, what's up ladies," the stud says in a high-pitched voice that takes the women aback. "I'm from Sascatchatoon! That's up in Canada, eh? You American ladies ever been up to Sascatchatoon?"

The ladies break out in a fit of laughter, with Rudolph's Deanne hilariously telling the group, "Everything was on steroids except for his voice."

TMZ, who reported Musser's death on Saturday, spoke to the actor's fiancée, Paige Press, who the outlet that Musser passed away Friday night at his home in Del Mar, California. His uncle, Robert, confirmed his nephew's death to TMZ as well, though neither he nor Press shared the circumstances or his exact cause death. He was just 50-years-old.

In addition to Grown Ups, Musser was best known for his role as Del Henry on the long-running soap opera between 2005 and 2007, appearing in a total of 43 episodes.

His credits also include Rita Rocks, Desperate Housewives and Road to the Altar.

Outside of acting, Musser also made a name for himself through his fitness modeling career and graced the covers of Men's Health, Men's Workout, Exercise Health and more.

Musser's last Instagram post came just days ago, with the avid surfer sharing a grainy shot of him riding a wave in Baja, California.

"Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight. 🌅," he captioned the photo.