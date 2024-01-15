Sofia Vergara Opens Up About Her Public Divorce From Joe Manganiello

Getty

The former Modern Family star says, “I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”

Sofia Vergara is opening up about her high-profile and public divorce with Joe Manganiello.

Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, Vergara said she was bracing for the media scrutiny surrounding her divorce.

“I’ve been moving on. You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity,” she shared. “I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”

However, the 51-year-old actress was pleasantly surprised with the coverage of her divorce, admitting it ended up being accurate which helped her through the difficult period.

"It wasn’t bad. I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is. I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it."

The pair announced they were going their separate ways in July 2023, releasing a joint statement to Page Six.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Manganiello soon filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The two, who met at the White House Correspondents Dinner back in May 2014 and started dating shortly after, share no children. They were engaged by December of the same year and were married in November 2015.

There were rumblings of a possible split in early July 2023 when Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday with a trip to Italy with friends... with no Manganiello in sight.