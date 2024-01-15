US Air Force Lieutenant Crowned as 2024 Miss America

Rex

Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, was the victor at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Florida Sunday night.

Representing the state of Colorado, Marsh, is the first active-duty Air Force officer ever to receive the national title.

Ellie Breaux of Texas placed as first-runner-up.

Miss America is Madison Marsh from Colorado! #ThereSheIs



📸: Houston M Photography pic.twitter.com/fhj66Om5mf — Miss America (@MissAmerica) January 15, 2024 @MissAmerica

Sunday's pageant came after three nights of preliminary competitions, with field narrowed to 11 semi-finalists -- 10 chosen by the judges, and one by a public vote -- taking the stage to compete for the crown.

Fifty-one contestants participated in the event, representing all 50 US states, as well as the District of Columbia.

The 11 semi-finalists participated in four rounds of competition Sunday, including a fitness showcase, a "hot topics" discussion round, a talent performance and an evening gown presentation.

Following the evening gown round, five semi-finalists were announced: Marsh and Breaux, and then the second-, third- and fourth-runners-up, Cydney Bridges of Indiana, Mallory Hudson of Kentucky and Caroline Parente of Rhode Island.

As for where Marsh shined, it came in the discussion round, where topics including terrorism, technology, nutrition and climate change, where discussed.

Responding to the topic of "drugs in America," the Harvard student recounted her late mother's battle with pancreatic cancer.

Marsh also stood out in the talent round, marveling at some of her own accomplishments as she recited a spoken-word piece about receiving her pilot's license at 16.

The final five contestants were faced with questions about their goals as Miss America, with the U.S. Air Force officer responding by pointing to her military credentials as a symbol of her commitment to learning and leading "with passion."