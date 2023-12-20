Lisa Barlow's Son Jack Hospitalized While Serving Mormon Mission in Colombia

Instagram

"I miss Jack every day – he has been in the hospital for 3 days and it's killing me not being there ♥️♥️," The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star tweeted.

Lisa Barlow is sharing an update on her son, Jack.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took to X (née Twitter) Tuesday, to reveal that Jack, 19, had been hospitalized while serving his mission for the Mormon church in Colombia.

"I miss Jack every day – he has been in the hospital for 3 days and it's killing me not being there ♥️♥️," Barlow tweeted.

The tweet earned the Vida Tequila founder plenty of praise from fans and followers alike, with one writing, "I love that you love jack. You want him to be happy but you also want him to be safe. You are a amazing mom," and another tweeting, "You don't get enough credit for being such a good caring mother."

I miss Jack every day - he has been in the hospital for 3 days and it’s killing me not being there ♥️♥️ — Lisa Barlow (@LisaBarlow7) December 20, 2023 @LisaBarlow7

The reality star, who is also mom to son, Henry, 11, responded to the fan comments, sharing how grateful she is for her two sons, adding, "Thank you!!! I'm very close to my kids."

Barlow did not share the severity of Jack's condition or what landed him in the hospital, only that it's still being "figured out."

She also shared that she's not holding back her emotions during this difficult time, tweeting, "My emotions are fine I'm not hiding them anymore to make others feel better ♥️♥️."

Jack shocked Lisa and her husband, John Barlow, when he revealed he would postpone college to embark on the mission with his church.

It was later at his mission reveal party that he found out he'd be heading to South America.

"I cannot believe he's going to Colombia," Lisa said during a September episode of RHOSLC. "He'll probably be held up at gunpoint at least once or twice on his mission."

She continued, "My friend's son was just there. He was held up at gunpoint, like, weekly, so he carried, like, an extra few bucks in his pocket and just, like, handed it over. He's like, 'OK, I see the gun, here's the cash.’ But I mean, overall, it's thrilling."

Jack was expected to be in Colombia for two years, but it's unclear if his mission trip will be derailed as a result of his hospitalization.

As for why Barlow isn't rushing to the South American country to be by her son's side, she revealed in several subtweets that she and her husband would have to request permission to visit him before flying out there.