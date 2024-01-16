Better Call Saul Sets Unfortunate Emmys Record Nobody Wants

Getty

Unfortunately, the show's last outing at the Emmys didn't help.

Better Call Saul is breaking bad records at the Emmys.

The AMC series, a spinoff of award show favorite Breaking Bad, ended its run in 2023 -- meaning last night's ceremony was the last time it was eligible to take home a trophy. However, like the six years prior, it came up totally short.

With 53 nominations and 53 losses throughout its run, it now has the unfortunate record of being the most nominated show with no wins ... or having the worst track record of any nominated series.

At this year's ceremony, the show was up for Drama Series, Lead Actor for star Bob Odenkirk, Supporting Actress for Rhea Seehorn and Writing ... but went home with nothing. Succession's Kieran Culkin and The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge both won their respective categories, while Succession took home the drama win.

Since 2015, Odenkirk was nominated for Lead Actor six times, while Seehorn earned two noms throughout its run. The show itself was also nominated for best drama series seven times -- losing to Game of Thrones and Succession three times each, as well as The Handmaid's Tale once.

Seehorn attended the show, as did costars Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Dalton, Patrick Fabian, and Peter Gould. Odenkirk wasn't present.

Before the awards, Seehorn spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and said that while she would love for the show to win something, she felt they'd all be okay without it too.

"I think at this point, we all truly feel proud of the work we created and [co-creator, finale writer-director] Peter Gould, even if I wasn't on this show, nailed the final season and the finale and that's a really hard thing to do," she told the outlet. "I guess I'd be lying if I didn't say, who doesn't want to run up on stage and go, 'Thanks for recognizing our last time out here.' But I have a feeling we'll feel that way about our show no matter what."