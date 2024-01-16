Daniel Radcliffe Wants to Do a Rom-Com with Quinta Brunson

Getty

Daniel Radcliffe has a few genres he'd like to explore.

While speaking with Variety at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, the Harry Potter star said he wants to venture back to rom-coms, and even has a co-star in mind.

"I love sports movies. I'd love to do more rom-coms, like, I did one of them once, and it was super fun. So, yeah, something like that," Radcliffe shared.

As far as who he'd like to star opposite him, Radcliffe seemingly has his sights set on Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson.

"Quinta Brunson -- I just thought, we should do something together," he offered.

But his reasoning for wanting to make a movie with Brunson goes a bit beyond her acting chops, with Radcliffe revealing that their equally short statures would make them perfect love interests.

"And we're a perfect height match, so really, there's a future in this," Radcliffe quipped.

He's not wrong, with Radcliffe standing at just five-foot five inches and Brunson coming in at four-eleven.

Radcliffe has spoken about his height, particularly when it comes to starring in certain films. While he expressed his desire to star in sports movies Monday night, he told Playboy back in 2015 that he only considers roles he could take himself serious in.

B"The minimum height for a marine is five feet, and I'm well above that. If you're asking, 'Can you play a really f--king tall person?' No, obviously not. Can I play a Black guy? For similar reasons, no. I couldn't play something I wouldn't take myself seriously in," he explained.

Radcliffe continued, "I wouldn't be able to take myself seriously as the quarterback in a football movie, which is my one legitimate gripe. I would love to be in a football movie. The only part I would get is the general manager."

Brunson, who emerged a winner at Monday night's award show, has come to embrace her short stature, telling Refinery29 in 2022 that she was intimidated at first when she entered Hollywood.

"When I got to LA and I started really thinking about whether or not I could be an actress, I was like, 'Oh, dang, nobody is 4'11... We may have encountered a problem we didn't think about here,'" Brunson said before googling actors she presumed to be her height, like Nia Long and Lady Gaga, only to find out that they were all taller than her -- except Kristin Chenoweth, who also stands at four-feet, eleven inches.

The discovery was promising for the award winning actress.