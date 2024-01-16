Kieran Culkin Reveals Why He Asked Wife For More Kids at Emmy Awards

Getty

"Jazz, I want more," the father of two told his wife, Jazz Charton, while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for 'Succession.'

Kieran Culkin is sharing why he publicly declared to his wife, Jazz Charton, that he wants more kids while onstage at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.

During his Emmys acceptance speech for the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Succession, the 41-year-old actor gave a heartfelt shoutout to his "beautiful wife," before revealing his desire to have more children with Charton.

"Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much," he said, before concluding, "And, Jazz, I want more. You said maybe If I win!"

Charton appeared surprised, before she laughed and smiled as the audience cheered.

While speaking to reporters backstage after he picked up his trophy, Culkin explained why he asked Charton for more children during his speech.

"I've been asking for a while," he told journalists, according to PEOPLE. "Jazz said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy.' I didn't bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, 'Do you remember what you said?' And she was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don't remember this.'"

"So I told her, and then it all came back to her," he added. "So then she spent the whole week being nervous."

However, Culkin shared that if he gets his wish for another kid one day, he doesn't plan on naming the child after his big win, noting that he "wouldn’t name it Emmy, or whatever other cute little thing."

The Father of the Bride star also admitted to reporters that he shouldn't have called out his wife on stage.

"Instead of just talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude," Culkin said, per PEOPLE. "And that's it. That's the whole story. Anyway, the end."

Culkin and Charton have been married since 2013. The couple shares daughter, Kinsey Sioux, 4, and son, Wilder Wolfe, 2.

Meanwhile, in addition to the Emmy, Culkin has picked up several trophies this awards season for his performance in the fourth and final season Succession, in which he starred as Roman Roy.