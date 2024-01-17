Jenna Dewan Pregnant with Third -- and 'Last' -- Child

Austin Hargrave for Romper/Instagram

The actress, who's in her second trimester, shows off her baby bump in a new photoshoot, while opening up about being pregnant for the "last time" and coparenting with ex Channing Tatum.

Jenna Dewan is pregnant for the third and, according to her, final time.

The 43-year-old actress, who's in her second trimester, bares her growing baby bump in a pregnancy reveal spread for Romper -- while confirming this baby-to-be will also be her last. This will be the second child for her and fiancé Steve Kazee, with whom she shares 3-year-old son Callum; she also shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum.

She also double-confirmed the news with a video shared to Instagram, in which she shows off her bare, soap-covered belly while being serenaded in the bathtub by Kazee.

"I've just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again," she told the publication, before sharing how she's not sure whether her body will react to the growing baby and postpartum experience the same way it did her previous pregnancies.

"I'm not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We'll see. I'll report back, but I do think there's a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says 'OK, well, you just get it done,'" she said. "I've recovered great every time, but I'm open to whatever happens."

She told the outlet she and her partner did not find out the baby's sex ahead of time, explaining that they're not racing "to the end" with this pregnancy "because this is the last time." She added: "There's a bit of joy and a little sadness. I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the day."

"I really love being a mom," said Dewan. "That's something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now."

Dewan also opened up about her coparenting relationship with Tatum, saying that it's "always a journey."

"It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That's how I can manage all hard things," she explained, adding that it was "really tough" at first when her daughter would stay with her dad after Callum's birth.

"It was definitely hard on her in the beginning, too, but she's gotten into a flow with that a lot more. But she loves Callum. She really adores him," added Dewan.