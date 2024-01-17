Natalia Bryant Covers Town & Country, Talks Father's Legacy & Modeling Career

Danny Kasiriye for Town & Country

Natalia Bryant is reflecting on her family's legacy following the tragic passing of her father and sister.

In an interview with Town & Country for its February 2024 cover story, the 21-year-old -- who graces the cover of the lifestyle magazine -- detailed how she navigates her life and career with the weight of her family's legacy upon her shoulders.

Her father, NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, her younger sister, Gianna Bryant, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

Natalia -- who attends the University of Southern California in Los Angeles -- shared how she feels about seeing murals dedicated to her late father and sister around the city.

When asked if it's difficult to run into the street art, she said, "Honestly, no. I love seeing the murals. Whenever I see them when I'm driving around, I’m like, 'Oh, okay.' They feel like special gems."

While Natalia admitted that while she feels the weight of the legacy, it's not in a negative way, but a form of motivation and inspiration

"In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can," she explained, adding that she focuses on remaining open-minded and instilling her dad's work ethic and drive within herself.

"[Also] understanding that there's no expectation that I should have for each stage of life," Natalia shared. "I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there’s no finish line. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge... The job's never done."

Natalia -- who is a student at USC's film school -- also opened up about her aspirations in film, including getting into directing, while also discussing her modeling career. She's currently signed to IMG models and made her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week last September.

"I was completely terrified," she admitted, noting that the adrenaline rush hit her after. "I remember after I walked I turned to someone and said, 'Oh my god, let's do that again!'"

The casting agents who chose Natalia for the Versace show told Town & Country that "she shone on the runway."

Speaking of working in both fashion and film, Natalia said, "I think it’s fun to have my foot in both worlds."

"They're both collaborative, and you meet so many different people," she continued, adding that she enjoys how both modeling and film are collaborative such as that of a team sport. "What I've always loved about film is that it’s such a collaborative art form, and I view modeling the same way."

Natalia's mom, Vanessa Bryant, also praised her daughter's worth ethic and passing, telling the magazine, "Natalia has always been able to accomplish anything she sets her mind to. Whether she’s at home with us, with her friends, at work, or at school, Natalia always stays present and passionate in the face of any challenge."

"I'm so proud of everything she's achieved and impressed by the kind, smart, and beautiful young woman I've seen her become," she added.