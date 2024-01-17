Olivia Jade Makes Prison Joke Before Lori Loughlin Appears In New YouTube Video

YouTube

"Save the jokes. Don't want to hear it," she said after making a "prison" comment in her latest video, which also features a cameo from her mom.

Olivia Jade treated her 1.7 million subscribers to peek into "a week in" her life for her most recent YouTube vlog -- and cracked a prison joke in the process.

It's the first time the vlogger has posted in the new year, giving fans a glimpse into her morning routine and trip to the farmer's market before cooking in the kitchen and shopping with her mom, Full House star Lori Loughlin.

The prison crack came as Jade shared that she recently purchased some wallpaper to decorate her kitchen.

"Finally ordered wallpaper for the kitchen... It's not going to feel like a prison," she said, before looking slyly to the camera and adding, "Save the jokes. Don't want to hear it, I set you up and I don't want you to tee off, okay?"

Both of Olivia's parents, of course, served time after pleading guilty to several charges associated with using the services of William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, accepted to the University of Southern California. One of the scams included paying $500,000 to pass Olivia Jade and Bella off as athletic recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before.

Loughlin agreed to the prison sentence and to pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was slapped with five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin herself later enters the vlog as Olivia Jade discusses her mom's impressive parallel parking skills before realizing the parking space only allowed them to stay for 20 minutes.

The former Fuller House star exclaimed: "So much for my good parallel parking!"

The pair then wandered around Brentwood, tried on clothes in Gwyneth Paltrow's store, Goop, and picked up some of their favorite things, including a bag of pasta and Joshua Tree Coffee.