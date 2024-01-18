Kendra Wilkinson Reveals She 'Almost Became Celibate' in Years Since Hank Baskett Divorce

Getty

"It's been so long since I've had sex -- it's been so long that I've had any," the former Playboy model said. "Because I shamed myself on my sexuality too."

Kendra Wilkinson is getting candid about her love life and her views on sex.

While speaking with PEOPLE, the former Playboy model revealed that she's mostly "stayed away" from sex in the years since she separated from her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, in 2018, admitting that she's experienced shame over her sexuality.

"It's been so long since I've had sex -- it's been so long that I've had any," Wilkinson, 38, said. "Because I shamed myself on my sexuality too. Everyone sees me as a sex icon, so I shamed myself. I shamed myself, and I stayed away from anything sex. I almost became celibate."

While The Girls Next Door alum admitted that she doesn't think she'll be walking down the aisle in the near future, she wants to "start to have fun" again.

"I can't go back in time and rewire history, but I'm here to move forward in my life and upward," she said. "And live a good life. That's what I'm here for."

Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot on June 27, 2009 at the Playboy Mansion and had two children together during their marriage: Hank Jr., 14, and Alijah, 9. They also weathered a very public cheating scandal back in 2014, after Baskett allegedly had an affair. The former pair finalized their divorce in February 2019.

Despite the past cheating allegations, Wilkinson said she doesn't have any ill will towards her ex.

"I am a lover. So if I love you, even as a human being, you don't owe me anything, but I will love you through your problem," she shared. "I know myself, I can forgive. And I want to see Hank do well in life. He's working so hard -- he's putting so much effort into his business and being a great dad."

"What he did in my marriage doesn't define him to me today," she added. "That's not who he is to me today. Today I see him as an amazing co-parent, I see him as an amazing father. And I'm so blessed, so beyond blessed, to have him as a co-parent."

The former reality star -- whose marriage to Baskett was documented on Kendra On Top -- admitted that she also "made mistakes" during her marriage.

"We both signed up for a reality show with our marriage," she told PEOPLE. "And we never got a chance to truly know who we were."

As for where her priorities lie now, Wilkinson said her main focus is on her two children and self-love.

"Right now, I'm focused on my kids, the love that they're receiving from me and life, and raising them -- and self-love," she explained. "It's all about self-love and self-care. If I'm not caring about myself, nobody else will. So the most important thing is focusing on my mental health."

The real estate agent went on to open up about entering a new phase in her life.

"I have two of the most amazing kids. They're good, solid human beings who are aiming to achieve life. And I've so much good in front of me," she said. "It's only the beginning for my life. I feel like I just pressed a rebirth. I feel like I'm being dealt new cards. Like what's in front of me now?"