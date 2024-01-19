Emily in Paris Star Ashley Park Suffered 'Critical' Septic Shock During Thailand Vacation

Instagram

Park's bout of tonsilitis spiraled into septic shock during a New Year's trip to Thailand -- with the actress thanking her Emily In Paris costar Paul Forman for his support throughout the scary ordeal.

Ashley Park is recovering after suffering a medical emergency while on vacation in Thailand.

The Emily in Paris star took to Instagram Friday, where she opened up about the near-death experience, which went down after a case of tonsilitis spiraled into "critical septic shock" that "infected her organs."

As defined by the Mayo Clinic, septic shock is "a life-threatening condition caused by a severe localized or system-wide infection that requires immediate medical attention."

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told," Park wrote alongside several shots of her in a hospital bed.

By her side was Paul Forman, who plays one of Park's love interests in the hit Netflix series and has been linked to her romantically IRL as well. Forman, Park said, was by her side through her entire hospital stay, with the 32-year-old actress thanking her co-star for calming her fears during the truly terrifying time.

"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she continued. "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Park also took a moment to thank all the doctors and nurses that helped her along the way, as well as her team of "heroes at home" who helped her with insurance, and her parents for coming to her aid from afar.

"I hesitated to share what's been happening as I'm still in the throes of recovery…," Park added, "but I now know I'm safely on the other side of the worst."

"Thanks for reading this. I'm sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life," she said, concluding the lengthy post. "I love you all. I'm healing and I promise I'm gonna be okay ❤️."

The post was met with lots of love from Park's Emily in Paris co-stars, including Lucien Laviscount who wrote, "You're incredible!!!! I [love] you guys so much!!!"

Lily Collins also commented, calling Park her sister before leaving behind an emotional message.

"I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way," she wrote. "I cannot wait to hug you both ❤️."

Park's health scare comes as she's been noticeably absent from the red carpet, missing both the Mean Girls premiere last week, and several awards season appearances, as her other Netflix series, Beef, continues to take home trophy after trophy at each show.

It also comes amid news from Collins that Emily in Paris' fourth season has begun production, with Collins taking to Instagram to show off photos of the script as well as some aptly donned Eiffel Tower pajamas.

"Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good," she wrote. "Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily's sake…"