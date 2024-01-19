Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann's Lawyer Defends Disturbing Search History Revealed In New Docs

Getty

"Think about if they looked at your own personal search history," he said, after new docs revealed some extremely disturbing search results about "torture" and underage girls from his alleged Google history.

Rex Heuermann's lawyer had to answer for his client's troubling alleged search history.

Earlier this week, newly-discovered searches tied to the suspected serial killer were revealed in a superseding bail application filed by the prosecution.

An email believed to have been used by Heuermann and linked to a burner phone he had on him at the time of his arrest was connected to Google searches for the following: "tied up fat girl," "autopsy photos of female," "skinny white teen crying," "very skinny white teen tied up," "medieval torture of women," and many references to 10-year-old girls.

The email was also tied to searches about other serial killers, his own case, alleged victims and their families.

"Defendant's devices also contained the following: A collection of violent, bondage, and torture pornography preceding, during, and subsequent to the disappearances and murders of the aforementioned victims between 2007 and 2010," said prosecutors in the filing, "and prostitution-related searches preceding, during, and subsequent to the disappearances and murders of the aforementioned victims between 2007 and 2010."

"Searches, that's another interesting point," said Heuermann's attorney Michael Brown earlier this week, via FOX News. "Searching the internet, ask yourselves what you search on your computers and your phones. One thing leads to another. You see a show about something, you start searching, and they talk about how somebody got killed, you start searching, and then they talk about another way, and you start searching. "

"Think about if they looked at your own personal search history, how all of a sudden you're guilty because of your search history?" he continued. "Think about what you search, what your friends search, what your kids search and what your neighbors search. That, in and of itself, makes you guilty?"

Brown was also asked how he client was doing amid the case.

"You're talking about a gentlemen who's never been arrested before. He's a productive member of society, he's supporting his family and he's incarcerated and he's claiming he didn't do this," said Brown. "So obviously, it's troubling and he's dealing with it on a day by day basis, one day at a time. He's looking forward to his day in the courtroom."

Heuermann has been charged with the murders of four women, with the fourth charge hitting earlier this week for Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Brainard-Barnes was the first of the Gilgo Four, whose remains were found while police searched for missing sex worker Shannen Gilbert's body from 2010-2011. Heuermann had already been charged with the murders of the other three women: Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman.