Euphoria's Dominic Fike Explains Why Working with Sober Coach on Euphoria Didn't Work

"I don't really talk to them anymore," the 28-year-old actor said when asked about his future on the show.

Euphoria fans have been waiting ever so patiently for the show's third and final season, clinging onto any detail anyone related to the show reveals.

The latest update comes from Dominic Fike, who played drug-addicted teen Elliot in season two.

Fike opened up to Variety while attending Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of his latest project, Little Death, where he spilled on his future with the show. Speaking with the outlet, he said he was unsure whether we will see Elliot again -- adding it "would be dope" to rejoin, before saying, "I don't really talk to them anymore."

In his new project, directed by Fike's good friend Jack Begert, the actor once again plays a drug addict -- but said it was easier for him this time.

"I've done that before, like acted like a drug addict, he said. "I am a pretty big drug addict myself, believe it or not. But when I was on Euphoria, they kind of just gave me a coach who would just talk to you. It was just some random lady. Jack's like one of my best friends so it made it a lot easier, obviously.”

He told Variety that his Euphoria sober coach -- who creator Sam Levinson reportedly hired for him -- was "a random lady that I'd never relate to." He added, "We had nothing in common. We didn't come from the same places or the same problems. It was hard to take advice from someone life that or give a s--t."

Fike has spoken about his sober coach before, saying he was "reprimanded" a lot for showing up high to set.

"I almost, you know, got kicked off the show.... They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this,'" he claimed in an interview with Apple Music last year.

At the time, he said the coach didn't work "because I was, you know [high]."