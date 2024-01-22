Best Memes of Shirtless Jason Kelce Cheering on Brother Travis Alongside Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce proves he is the ultimate brother and support system for Travis after his own NFL football season came to an end when the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Jason Kelce stole the show on Sunday as he cheered on brother Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills AFC divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Usually, it's Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift who has everyone talking during a Chiefs game these days -- but not this time!

Jason showed he was the ultimate "football guy" by joining a Bills tailgate and chugging beers in the suite alongside Taylor, Cara Delevingne, Kylie Kelce, Brittany Mahomes and Mama Kelce.

He really went viral when, just three minutes left in the first half, Travis made it into the end zone for his first touchdown of the game. Jason ripped his shirt off in celebration, leaned out of the window - in below freezing temperatures - and cheered for his brother.

He then pounded a beer and jumped into the stands in front of the suite which was filled with Bills fans. Kelce also even helped a young fan meet her idol, Swift -- lifting the girl up so she could wave at Taylor inside the suite.

Of course, the moments went viral immediately.

Many on social media praised Jason for the display of excitement, while also calling out the double standard Swift has seemingly been subjected to by some fans complaining about her exuberant support for her beau at the games.

