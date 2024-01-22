Best Memes of Shirtless Jason Kelce Cheering on Brother Travis Alongside Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce: Jason, it’s our first time meeting Taylor Swift. Try and keep things low key at the Chiefs Bills game.



Jason(literally): hold my beerpic.twitter.com/fZBIZahjDh — Bubbles (@Bubbless2k22) January 22, 2024 @Bubbless2k22

Jason Kelce proves he is the ultimate brother and support system for Travis after his own NFL football season came to an end when the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Jason Kelce stole the show on Sunday as he cheered on brother Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills AFC divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Usually, it's Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift who has everyone talking during a Chiefs game these days -- but not this time!

Jason showed he was the ultimate "football guy" by joining a Bills tailgate and chugging beers in the suite alongside Taylor, Cara Delevingne, Kylie Kelce, Brittany Mahomes and Mama Kelce.

Jason Kelce is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/eQSqSd9Fq4 — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) January 22, 2024 @ShawnReynolds_

He really went viral when, just three minutes left in the first half, Travis made it into the end zone for his first touchdown of the game. Jason ripped his shirt off in celebration, leaned out of the window - in below freezing temperatures - and cheered for his brother.

He then pounded a beer and jumped into the stands in front of the suite which was filled with Bills fans. Kelce also even helped a young fan meet her idol, Swift -- lifting the girl up so she could wave at Taylor inside the suite.

Of course, the moments went viral immediately.

Many on social media praised Jason for the display of excitement, while also calling out the double standard Swift has seemingly been subjected to by some fans complaining about her exuberant support for her beau at the games.

Wondering if a cutaway of a shirtless @JasonKelce screaming and holding a beer to celebrate his brother’s touchdown is ruining anyone’s entertainment value of this game out there.

pic.twitter.com/HIvejHNWk7 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 22, 2024 @richeisen

CBS cutting to Taylor Swift only to have Jason Kelce shirtless in the background chugging a beer is glorious. pic.twitter.com/aSCWfTGfOm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024 @MySportsUpdate

Oh okay so when Jason Kelce does it everyone loves it but when I do it it’s “time to go home” pic.twitter.com/y80wsuru7d — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 22, 2024 @TheWilderThings

If I told you a shirtless Jason Kelce would be in a suite with Cara Delevingne cheering on Taylor Swift's boyfriend, you wouldn't have believed me. Just think about that when you say you know what's going to happen a year from now. pic.twitter.com/JwTT3Aeyz6 — tom (@pricesandvices) January 22, 2024 @pricesandvices

My wife saw this last night and said, “I love Jason Kelce, he is awesome.” But when I did this at Tommy & Cindy’s wedding, I was an asshole with a drinking problem. Double Standards! pic.twitter.com/fkxrhD6IWt — DrunkPhilsFans (@DrunkPhilsFans) January 22, 2024 @DrunkPhilsFans

Jason Kelce carried this young Bills fan to say hi to Taylor Swift. Man of the people.



pic.twitter.com/dq0T6p6vNe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2024 @barstoolsports

Saving this for the next time that a man makes fun of someone crying at a Taylor Swift show pic.twitter.com/oXkjABJFm2 — raquel lynn 🫶 Eras London June 22 (@taylor_feed) January 22, 2024 @taylor_feed