Bobby Berk Explains Queer Eye Exit and Tensions with Tan France: 'There Was a Situation'

Berk clarifies his issues with France didn't stem from anything "romantic," as he reveals where they stand now and what was really behind his exit from the Netflix series.

Bobby Berk is opening up about his decision to bow out of the Fab Five.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Queer Eye star reveals why he decided to step away from the show after its seventh season on Netflix -- and addresses his rumored feud with costar Tan France.

According to Berk, he and costars France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness felt the show was over once they wrapped filming on the most recent season. He said they were offered another 4-season deal, but he turned it down, thinking his colleagues were doing the same. They, however, signed back on and Netflix decided they "could recast on person," he added.

"I can't be mad -- for a second I was," said Berk, who remained committed to the plans he started making after his decision to exit the show.

Berk, who pulled off some pretty incredible home transformations throughout his time on the series, also addressed rumblings of a feud between him and France, after Bobby unfollowed his costar on Instagram.

"Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that's between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing -- and nothing romantic, just to clarify that," he told VF.

"Should I have unfollowed Tan? No," he continued. "Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that's the end of it. We became like siblings -- and siblings are always going to fight."

The two were together at the Emmys with the rest of the cast -- where they won for outstanding structured reality program -- with Berk saying the pair "both embraced each other, and we both said congratulations. And that's where we are right now."

While they clearly haven't hashed everything out just yet, Berk added, "I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other's house being good," saying the Emmys moment "was already the first bandage on that wound."

Neither France nor Netflix commented on Berk's Interview.