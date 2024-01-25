Tori Spelling Recalls Late 90210 Costar Luke Perry Dating Madonna

Getty

Tori Spelling says her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Luke Perry, once dated Madonna.

On a recent episode of her and Jennie Garth's 90210MG podcast, the actress opened up about the alleged secret romance between her late costar and the Queen of Pop.

"I will never forget him pulling me into his dressing room and telling me," Spelling, 50, told Garth, 51. "I felt so confided in. 'Oh, my God, he's telling me about Madonna.'"

The podcast host went on to recall how Perry let her listen to a voicemail Madonna had sent him.

"I was like, 'You’re the coolest person in the whole world," Spelling said. "One, cause you're Luke Perry, and two, because Madonna wants you.'"

After Garth wondered if she was aware of the alleged relationship between Perry and Madonna, Spelling joked, "Jen, we kept these things from you because [that's something] you would want to hear."

According to a 1992 Vanity Fair cover story, Madonna and Perry first met at Beverly Wilshire hotel when the latter presented the former with an award from the American Foundation for AIDS Research. Per the magazine, Elizabeth Taylor was initially set to present Madonna with the award, before she became sick last minute, and Madonna was asked to choose a replacement. She reportedly chose Perry, and called him with the offer herself.

Perry told Vanity Fair that he originally believed it was a prank call and a friend was messing with him. "I know the food chain in Hollywood," he said at the time, "and let's just say I don't come directly under Elizabeth Taylor."

According to Vanity Fair, Perry agreed to present Madonna with the award, and when they encountered one another on stage, the pop icon embraced the former with a kiss, with the moment allegedly sparking romance rumors.

Although it's unknown how long the two were reportedly linked, Perry went on to marry Rachel Sharp the following year, in 1993. The pair welcomed two children -- son Jack, now 26, and daughter Sophie, now 23, -- before they divorced in 2003.