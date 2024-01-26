Justin Timberlake's Life Flashed Before His Eyes Before Travis Kelce Chest-Bump Sidelined Him for a Week

Getty / NBC

Footage of the moment was shown on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Timberlake also performed with classroom instruments and announced his upcoming tour.

After Timberlake announced his upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour on the show, JT's bestie realized they still had some time to golf together before Timberlake hits the road later this year. The pair then told the audience about the unlikely shot Fallon made while playing at Timberlake’s 8AM Golf Invitational tournament last year.

The dynamic duo were paired with another iconic pair --- Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and QB Patrick Mahomes -- at the tournament. On the show, Fallon demonstrated the advice Timberlake gave him before his flop shot from the soft sand landed directly on the green and rolled into the hole.

They then played a clip for the studio audience, showing how the four golfers celebrated Fallon's success, as he admitted he is not the best at the sport.

"Travis lifted me up in the air. 'Cause even the other team was rooting for me, that's how bad I am. The other team was going, 'Yes, Jimmy you did something,'" he joked.

Timberlake is then seen dropping his club and running around the green, before Kelce runs towards Fallon and picks him up before chest-bumping Timberlake to the ground.

"I saw my life flash before my eyes. He went up and did one of those, you know, when they jump. And I was like, 'He's doing it. I have to do it.' And I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me," Timberlake says before revealing that he was injured for a week after the knock.

"Now... While that may not look like much. My neck, for like a week...", he admits as he portrayed a stiff neck.

Timberlake dropped the first single -- "Selfish" --- from his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was just yesterday. The singer told Fallon he spent four years recording the album, before the pair jumped into a greatest hits classroom instruments bit with the Tonight Show's band the Roots.

Timberlake struck a triangle and began the melody with his new single, before diving into his solo catalogue of biggest hits including "Señorita," "SexyBack," "My Love," "Suit & Tie," "Rock Your Body," and "Can’t Stop the Feeling."