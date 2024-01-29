Jennifer Lopez Steams Up The Internet With New Music Video For 'Can't Get Enough' Remix

YouTube

The music video --- featuring rapper Latto --- shows off the 54-year-old's unbelievable figure.

Jennifer Lopez has dropped the new music video for the remix to her single 'Can't Get Enough' and frankly, the internet can't get enough of the steamy shoot.

The music video for the remix [ft. Latto] shows off Lopez's absolutely insane figure, making everyone watching feel guilty for skipping the gym this morning.

The 54-year-old pop icon begins the video being asked by journalists, "What really matters to you?"

"Love," she responds before storming out of the press conference in heels, a mini skirt and a matching red and nude corset. Lopez and her back up dancers have a dance break in the middle of the street which leads into Latto's rap verse.

Viewers were also blessed with a table dancing scene from Lopez, reminding us all of her unforgettable role in Hustlers.

The music video then shows Lopez stripped down modelling a string black bikini while dancing under a water fountain.

Styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn dressed the two-time Grammy nominee in all of the looks and choreographer Galen Hooks put the dances together.

The remix dropped last Friday, two weeks after the original version debuted.

JLo officially returned to music, dropping a new video for 'Can't Get Enough' earlier this month.

The music video is directed by Dave Meyers and makes tongue in cheek references to her marriage history.