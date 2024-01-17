Jennifer Lopez Accused of Being 'Sex Addict' In This Is Me Now Trailer Addressing Messy Love Life

Amazon MGM Studios

Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck, is also set to appear in the film, due out on Prime Video February 16.

Jennifer Lopez is putting it all out there in her new new musical experience, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

On Wednesday, Lopez dropped the trailer for the Prime Video project, which will be released in conjunction with her new album, This Is Me... Now, next month.

While the special will look at her storied relationships in the public eye, the new album will act as a follow-up to 2002's This Is Me… Then, which explored her relationship with now-husband, Ben Affleck, at the time.

The more than two-minute video begins with a shot of the "On The Floor" singer on a motorcycle, sitting behind a man who sure looks like Affleck, who is confirmed to appear in the project. "I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics, that we're weak," Lopez is heard saying at the start of the trailer. "I'm not weak."

The trailer then cuts to a dance scene and a shot of Lopez during a wedding, wearing a massive engagement ring and wedding band.

"I learned the hard way not all love stories have a happy ending," she says while standing on a train platform in Castle Hill, the Bronx neighborhood she grew up in.

The trailer also gives viewers a look at some of the guest stars set to appear in the movie musical, including Fat Joe -- who acts as her therapist -- Derek Hough and Neil Degrasse Tyson.

Later, a clip from Lopez's "Can't Get Enough" music video plays, and another shows her friends telling her they worry she might be a sex addict.

The musical experience was announced months ago and follows Lopez as she navigates a fictionalized and musical version of her own life, recounting her multiple marriages and sometimes, messy love life, as well as her public lifestyle.

"Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always in love," Lopez says in the trailer.

Taking to Instagram to share the clip, Lopez said she has not been "this nervous" to share something with her fans in "years."

"The story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now is the most personal thing I've ever done," she continued in the caption.

Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, and Sadhguru will also make appearances in the Prime project.

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story drops February 16 on Prime Video.