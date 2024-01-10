Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun At Relationship History in Wedding Inspired Can't Get Enough Music Video

YouTube

J.Lo finds Ben Affleck lookalike to feature in music video, which her spouse consulted on, and taps Derek Hough to stand in for one of her previous husbands

Jennifer Lopez has officially returned to music, dropping a new video for Can't Get Enough.

The music video is directed by Dave Meyers and makes tongue in cheek references to her marriage history.

The video shows the 54-year-old move from husband to husband - one of whom is played by Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough - as guests make jokes about how long the marriage will last.

At one point during the music video Lopez throws her bouquet to the guests and one whispers, "Don’t catch it, it’s cursed.”

Lopez spoke about the song in a YouTube live stream ahead of the premiere.

"So when we first heard this song, everyone just knew that this was the one to launch This Is Me…Now," added the star. "It has an energy, it has a happiness to it, and you feel it all."

The singer and actress turned to her husband Ben Affleck for advice when creating the single's music video.

"Not that he’s ever really made videos or anything like that, but I just trust his opinion and his ideas. Nobody kind of knows my story or me more than he does. I really feel like he gets me and he understands me, obviously."

In an interview with Variety on the 81st Golden Globes red carpet Lopez says the video "may surprise people".

“It’s definitely kind of a meta story about the journey that it takes from getting from heartbreak back to love … I am somewhat of an expert you could say in a real way. Not so much about marriage but on weddings,” Lopez said, poking fun at the fact that she has been married four times. “Again, I don’t take myself too seriously I think that life is a crazy journey where you fall down and you get back up, and you keep trying and you never give up.”

Can't Get Enough is the first release from her upcoming ninth studio album This Is Me... Now which is set to drop on February 16.

The new album will act as a follow-up to 2002's This Is Me… Then, which explored her relationship with Affleck at the time. The pair initially dated in the early 2000s and were aptly named "Bennifer". They called off their wedding in 2003 and moved on with their lives - both getting married and having children with their respective partners (Affleck to Jennifer Garner and Lopez to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and an engagement to Alex Rodriguez). However - surprising the world in 2021 - their relationship was rekindled and they married in Las Vegas in 2022.