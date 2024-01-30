Bryan Cranston Thought James Corden Was a Waiter When They First Met: 'Can I Get a Diet Coke?'

NBC

"To this day, I have never been as starstruck as I was in that moment," Corden said, sharing the story alongside the 'Breaking Bad' alum.

James Corden and Bryan Cranston are recalling a hilarious story of the first time they met.

While appearing on the TODAY show on Monday, the former talk show host and Breaking Bad alum played a game of "Are James and Bryan Lyin?" During the fun game, Corden, 45, detailed how he first met Cranston, 67, at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where the latter initially believed the former was a waiter.

See James Corden and Bryan Cranston try to fool Hoda & Jenna by telling them wild stories! 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/fXefm1qjVH — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 29, 2024 @HodaAndJenna

"My story is very emotional for me right now. For my story is the first time I ever met Bryan Cranston, which was a huge moment in my life," Corden began. "My wife and I -- she was my girlfriend at the time -- we'd gone to Los Angeles for the first time in our lives. And we spent the entire morning watching Season 2 of Breaking Bad."

"I go for lunch and who walks in the restaurant but Bryan Cranston. To this day, I have never been as starstruck as I was in that moment," he continued.

Both Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb said the story was true, to which Corden confirmed they were correct, before the co-hosts asked for more details about the story.

"Did you go up and say hello to him?" Hager asked, to which Corden replied, "I went over, and I said 'Bryan.'"

"And then I immediately said, 'Could I have some more coffee?'" Cranston chimed in.

Corden continued, recalling that he told Cranston that he was a working actor as well.

"'I said, Bryan, you don't know me. I'm an actor in the United Kingdom. I've been watching the show this morning, your performance is incredible,'" Corden shared. "And he said, 'Thank you, can I get a Diet Coke with no ice?'"