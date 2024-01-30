Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Son Lev is Married -- See Pics From the Intimate Affair!

Getty / Instagram

"Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott," the 'Full House' star wrote alongside photos of the sweet soirée.

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating the marriage of her son, Lev.

The Full House alum took to Instagram Tuesday to share that her 23-year-old son tied the knot over the weekend.

Sharing a series of photos from the outdoor affair, Bure wrote, "I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure 💍 ♥️."

Bure also gave her followers a look at some sweet family moments from Lev's wedding, including a shot of her children, Maksim, 22 and Natasha, 25, posing alongside mom, dad, Valeri Bure, and Lev and his new bride.

"Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with," Bure wrote. "I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God's blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full ♥️♥️♥️."

She continued, "We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated 🥂! What a glorious day!!!! This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!!"

Bure, who wore a strapless gold dress for the occasion, also shared photos of her walking her son down the aisle, the moment Lev exchanged his vows with his blushing bride and a peek inside the reception.

On her Instagram Stories, the mother of three also shared a video from the weekend wedding, which highlighted some of the evening's BTS moments, like Bure and her husband smiling as the bride and groom hit the dance floor, some special speeches and Lev and Elliott's big send off at the end of the evening.

Additionally, more professional shots were shared, which proved that the Bure family had the best time celebrating Lev and this milestone moment.

Bure first revealed Lev's engagement in November 2023, telling Us Weekly that her son's wedding was just weeks away.

"We're gaining a daughter very soon," she said at the time. "My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we're very excited."

As far as her involvement in planning the wedding, Bure joked to the outlet, "Am I a [mother of the] groomzilla? No, I'm not. I promise you I'm not."