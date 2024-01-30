Gisele Bündchen Breaks Silence On Mother's Death With Beautiful Tribute

Instagram

"It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore," Bündchen shared on her Instagram.

Gisele Bündchen has shared an emotional tribute for her late mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, who passed away on January 28th at 75-years-old.

The 43-year-old supermodel wrote, in both Portuguese and English, that her mother was "an angel on earth".

"Beloved mom, It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us. You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you," Bündchen shared in her Instagram post to her 22.4 million followers.

"I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace. I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched. Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams. Love you."

According to PEOPLE, Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, released a statement saying that Nonnenmacher had died from cancer after being in the hospital since January 26th.

She recently went to Brazil in September 2023, telling the publication that she had been caring for her ailing parents.

"It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot --- in every area of my life," she says. "I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."