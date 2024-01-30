Man Accused of 'Repeatedly' Slapping Teen Hostess at Disney Resort Restaurant Over Dress Code

Orange County Corrections Department

A woman in the man's party allegedly told the hostess "Please don't allow him to sit with us," before the situation escalated.

So much for "The Most Magical Place On Earth."

64-year-old John Munro of South Carolina was arrested at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort back in November following an alleged incident with a 19-year-old hostess at the hotel's Cítricos restaurant.

According to Fox News, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Florida responded to a battery call on November 19.

Per the arrest affidavit, Munro and three other adults showed up for a reservation initially made for just three people. While the other members of his party followed the restaurant's dress code, he, allegedly, did not.

The establishment's website states "guests are expected to dress accordingly in attire that respects the restaurant's sophisticated and upscale aesthetic," banning swimwear; Munro was wearing swim shorts and a t-shirt.

Though the docs say Munro seemed to understand the rules and said he'd just wait with the rest of the party until they were seated, the situation escalated when he then followed them all to their table. According to the affidavit, a woman in the group then told the hostess, "Please don't allow him to sit with us, he is really drunk, underdressed, it's my birthday, and I'm embarrassed."

When the 19-year-old hostess reiterated that he wouldn't be able to sit with them, Munro then allegedly "began to repeatedly slap her forehead" three times, while reading her name off her name tag.

Though the hostess didn't sustain any injuries, she did wish to press charges.

Deputies noted Munro's "slurred speech" and "glossy red eyes" when they arrested him, saying he was also "repeating that he was going to sue Disney." He was charged with battery and was released on $1,000 bond the next day; he entered a not guilty plea and will be back in court on February 16.