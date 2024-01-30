Oprah Winfrey Reads To Gayle King's Grandson In Adorable 70th Birthday Celebratory Post

Getty / Instagram

"Favorite grandson Luca is too young to understand how special this moment was..." King wrote of the wholesome moment she witnessed of her best friend -- Auntie O.

Gayle King is celebrating her BFF Oprah Winfrey on a big milestone... Her 70th birthday!

King shared a wholesome video of her long-time friend Winfrey reading a story to King's "favorite" grandson Luca.

King pokes fun at Oprah's age, telling her followers that she is "happy to say at 70 Oprah is still a very good reader!" Oprah was reading the children's book Little Blue Truck's Christmas.

"While Favorite grandson Luca is too young to understand how special this moment was during Christmas vacation, it’s not lost on me," King wrote.

The 69-year-old journalist revealed how Oprah doesn't wish to have a big celebration for the milestone.

"When asked how she wanted to spend her birthday, she said, 'No gifts, no parties, no surprises!' Her preference was to sit by the fire with a good book and savor the fragrance of her life! Happy birthday Oprah!!"

When Oprah finishes reading to Luca --- the two-year-old son of King's daughter Kirby Bumpus --- she reveals the name Luca refers to her as.

"Auntie O really liked reading you the book... and now Auntie O is going to take some quiet time," Oprah is heard saying to Luca, while King is laughing behind the camera.

Oprah shared some insights on her 70th birthday in an essay to her Oprah Daily members.

"No day is ever promised to any of us. So to reach this major milestone feels like grace in action," Winfrey wrote.

"Back when I turned 50, I wrote that on every birthday, you decide whether to mark it as the end of your greatest days or the beginning of your finest hour. This still rings true for me," she says.

While she may have sat by the fire for some of her birthday, the 70-year-old television icon also celebrated the day with a run along the beach and thanked fans for the birthday love on Instagram.