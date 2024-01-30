Tom Sandoval Says 'Low Self-Worth,' Belittling by Ex Ariana Madix Led to Affair

Getty

Tom Sandoval is making some scathing claims about his ex, Ariana Madix.

While appearing on The Viall Files, Tuesday, Sandoval told host Nick Viall that Madix is being "petty" where their shared Valley Village home is concerned.

"Ariana is making it out to be that me wanting to keep the house is a psychopath move, but it's not," Sandoval said. "She's like, 'Oh, he gave me a s--t offer. I gave her an offer of $3.1 million. We bought our house for $2.05 [million].... I gave her an offer to buy her out."

The Vanderpump Rules star went on to claim that Madix "hasn’t paid a single bill for this house in eight months" and hasn't been living in the house the last "two or three months" either -- it's worth noting that Madix is currently living in New York City while she stars on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

"She's being petty and she doesn't want me to have the house," Sandoval added, before using he and Madix's parents as examples, adding, "somebody always keeps the house."

He continued, "That's the petty [move]. 'I am breaking up with you, and I don't want anybody to have [it].' It's [like] flipping over the Monopoly board. That's it, It's like, 'I'm losing at Monopoly, so I'm going to flip the Monopoly board over.' That's what it is."

Sandoval's comments come after the Dancing with the Stars alum claimed Sandoval lowballed her on an offer for the home, before taking legal action to file a lawsuit against her former boyfriend of nine years regarding the sale of the Los Angeles-area property.

Madix, who claimed that Sandoval was not interested in selling the house, is asking a judge that their house be "partitioned by sale," per docs obtained by TMZ, which means she wants a judge to order them to sell the house, and divide the proceeds.

Ultimately she just wants them to sell the house and have them both move on with their lives.

But matters over the house aren't the only thing Sandoval discussed while appearing on Viall's show Tuesday -- the TomTom co-owner also attempted to justify the very affair that landed him in this house mess in the first place.

Sandoval claims that Madix, 38, belittled him through their almost 10 years together, pushing him to cheat with VPR castmate, Rachel Leviss.

"If you want me to be f--king honest, I loved, I love Ariana. I do. I really care about her," Sandoval, 40, said. "But like, this person -- f--king throughout our relationship -- talked to me like I was down here, all the f--king time."

He continued, "And it's unfortunate that like, my way of acting out against that was like, me also like, just getting belittled, belittled, belittled all the f--king time."

Sandoval, who claimed he acted out because he had such low "self worth," said he found himself attracted to Rachel -- "somebody who's in her 20s doing the whipped cream bikini thing, I was like, 'Wow. I'm attracted to somebody.'"

While the TV personality clarified that he wasn't blaming his cheating on Madix, he also said that she didn't have sex with him for a year.

"But I loved Ariana. I really f–king did. And the whole process of breaking up with her, this happened over four months," he revealed.