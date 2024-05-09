Drew Barrymore Details First Date Horror Story: 'I Thought He Was Gonna Murder Me'

Getty

"You were in Scream -- don't you know how horror movies go?" exclaimed Ross Mathews as Barrymore reflected on the failed first date.

Drew Barrymore nearly found herself on a date with a real-life Ghostface.

During a recent episode of her eponymous talk show, Barrymore recalled going on a date with "someone I thought I knew" until she got a bad feeling... that he was "going to murder" her.

"I knew a lot of people who knew him, so it felt safe, right? That feels safe. And he was really cute, and I was like, 'Okay.' And he's like, 'Come to my apartment,' which, I -- again, if I didn't know people who know him, would have never done. Ever," the actress shared.

Once they arrived at his place, Barrymore said she noticed he was "in the middle of a remodel" on it, which as a home design lover, only piqued her interest.

"We both love home design; that's my passion, I find out it's his. And I'm walking through his house and we go down to the basement," Barrymore continued, eliciting a chuckle from Drew Barrymore Show co-host, Ross Mathews.

"Okay, stop. Why are you going to the basement?!" Ross asked, "Because I thought I knew this person!" Barrymore shot back.

"You were in Scream -- don't you know how horror movies go?! This is step one! You don't do that!," Mathews said, scolding his friend and colleague, much to the approval of the studio audience, who applauded the horror movie reference.

"So we go into the basement, which is the laundry room. And I'm a big fan of laundry, so he was like, 'Oh, you should see the laundry room, look at this!'" Barrymore went on to say, continuing the funny first date story.

Once they arrived, the 50 First Dates star said she saw "a giant, I can't even explain how large, size roll of clear plastic [wrap]. And I am in this room and I look down and I just went,' ... I need to go back upstairs.'"

After heading back up, Barrymore got candid with her date and admitted that she'd been terrified that things were going to take a scary turn. "'You know, I know we don't really know each other, but I was really afraid that you were going to murder me,'" she told him.

While the date didn't lead to a romantic connection, the awkward moment actually "bonded" the pair, and is something they would end up joking about whenever they saw each other.

"We knew each other for a couple years and would see each other here and there and made [better] friends than, like, dating, but we always joked about it. The night I thought he was gonna murder me," Barrymore quipped.

The TV host and longtime screen star has been open about her dating life with fans and viewers of her show, and in January, dished on her struggles with dating apps.

"I never find a date on the apps. Well, that's not true. The only dates I've ever gone on in the last seven years, which are very few and far between, are on an app," Barrymore revealed.

Still, Barrymore who split from ex-husband, Will Kopelman in 2016, said she was adamant about getting over her fear of putting herself back out there.

"No matter how badly you've ever been hurt, you have to not believe that that is what is in your future or that someone else deserves that baggage, but you have to be brave and you have to be convinced that each individual circumstance and situation is probably gonna present differently," she said. "It is not the repetitive fear in your mind that you project. I don't want to get into a type of dynamic that's going to disrupt my life or hurt my feelings. I have two kids, friends, a job. It's very abundant ... I have to get rid of my fear."

Barrymore revealed in October, that she actually met someone she had been seeing someone for "in and around the last three years" on the dating app, Raya -- though it's unclear where they currently stand.