Howie Mandel Confronts Andy Cohen About 'Jackhole' Diss After Tom Sandoval Interview

Why am I a jackhole?" Mandel asked Cohen, after Howie gave Sandoval a platform when his affair with Rachel Leviss blew up last year.

Howie Mandel and Andy Cohen are hashing it out after their past "jackhole" drama.

On Thursday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Mandel, 68, called out Cohen, 55, for labeling him as a "jackhole" after his infamous interview with Tom Sandoval.

During an April 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen dragged Mandel for seemingly not doing his "homework" before his interview with Sandoval, naming the comedian his "Jackhole of the Day."

Sandoval's appearance on Mandel's podcast marked the reality star's first interview since his months-long secret affair with co-star Rachel Leviss came to light. Both Sandoval and Mandel received backlash over the podcast episode after it dropped.

While speaking with Cohen on Thursday, Mandel confirmed what many fans suspected: That he hadn't seen Pump Rules prior to his interview with Sandoval.

"It was so much fun afterwards, but so much hate for just allowing a guy to have a platform and, if so, if you believe it, bury himself," the America's Got Talent judge said, before bringing up Cohen's "jackhole" diss.

"Don't you respect me for that? Why am I a jackhole?" he asked.

Cohen told Mandel that he ultimately wasn't a "jackhole," and in fact, may have been a blessing in disguise. The WWHL host alluded that Mandel's lack of probing questions during his interview with Sandoval made so he could "grill" him at the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion.

"It was interesting for me, because the way that you describe it is really interesting, especially given all of the s--t that the was getting everywhere, the idea of him being given an opportunity to just have an open mic and say what he had to say, it actually wound up working out well personally for me because then he could get grilled," Cohen said.

"It kind of saved the grilling for me later at the reunion," he added. "So it actually, as it turns out, maybe I should give you the mazel instead because we do a jackhole and a mazel."

Meanwhile, Mandel revealed that he ended up watching Vanderpump Rules after his interview with Sandoval, and shared his thoughts with Cohen.

"It's like having a deposition and then watching the courtroom," joked Mandel, who then recalled some inconsistencies he noticed between stories Sandoval told him and how it played out on the show.

"He said he broke up [with girlfriend Ariana Madix] He told me a story about how she wanted to have kids, and he went, 'Are you crazy? I broke up with you,'" Mandel told Cohen.

"The next episode [of Vanderpump Rules] is him and his buddy [Tom] Schwartz walking into a ... fertility thing checking on his jizz, as he put it," he added. "I go, 'Well, that's not what he told me. He told me that he broke up with her and it was crazy that she wanted to have kids."