Woman Who Dropped Pants, Flashed Plane During Frontier Flight Meltdown Hit with Federal Charges

Facebook / Julie Voshell Hartman

"I gotta go pee!" she exclaimed, before she dropped trou, "displayed her anus and genitalia" and squatted as if to urinate in the middle of the aisle -- before allegedly threatening to kill her fellow travelers.

A Frontier Airlines plane full of passengers were treated to quite the shocking sight back in November -- and now, the woman at the center of the meltdown is facing federal charges.

This week, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that 60-year-old Dulce Huertas was arrested and charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, simple assault, and indecent exposure for her outrageous behavior following a flight from Orlando, Florida to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The shocking incident went down back in November and went viral at the time thanks to video shared widely online taken by another passenger. In the footage, a woman -- later IDed as Huertas -- is seen exclaiming, "Sorry, everybody. I don't give a f--k. F--k you! I gotta go pee!"

She then drops trou in the middle of the aisle, while squatting down as if she were urinating. She didn't actually relieve herself in the aisle, as she pulled up her pants as the other passengers began to scream about her behavior.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by TooFab, Huertas was served "two alcoholic drinks" during the short flight, before telling a flight attendant "I have to pee" as the plane was about to land. She's accused of then "yelling and cursing" at a flight attendant who told her to sit down, before shifting her attention to other passengers once the plane began taxxing at the gate.

"Once the plane arrived at the gate and the seatbelt sign was turned off -- but before any external doors were opened to allow passengers to leave the aircraft -- Huertas resumed her aggressive behavior and pushed passengers out of the way as she moved to the front of the plane," states the complaint. "Huertas approached the forward lavatory but Huertas was stopped by the flight attendants as they were disarming the main cabin door. Huertas then stated, 'Sorry, everybody,' and pulled her pants and underwear down as she squatted as if to urinate in the aisle.'"

The complaint noted that there were children nearby as she did this, adding that she "displayed her anus and genitalia" in the process.

She then allegedly tried to get off the plane -- with flight attendants she would "open one of the external doors and activate an emergency slide" -- before she used "her belly to bump" another flight attendant out of the way and "continued to yell, curse, and threaten to kill multiple passengers."