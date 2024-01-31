Heidi Klum Reveals Daughter Found Her Sex Closet, And Other Intimate Confessions

YouTube

"'Mom, what is this? A microphone?' I really had no idea what it was," Klum's daughter Leni said of the incident, as they both appeared on Call Her Daddy

There was nothing under wraps from the former supermodel, telling Coopers listeners everything from her type to the weirdest places she has had sex and even telling a story about her daughter finding her sex closet. Okay, Christian Grey!

Klum's 19-year-old daughter, Leni phoned in during the show to share the story.

"I did when I was younger and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I was going through it with my friends. And I was like, 'Mom, what is this? A microphone?' I really had no idea what it was. My mom got so mad at me after, like, You can’t go in my stuff.'"

Leni revealed that she was "showing it off" to her friends when they were over at their house.

"'Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer.' And I snuck them into my mom's room and opened the drawer, and we were all taking videos," Leni shared.

And this is only the beginning of what she shared to Cooper.

When asked how she would describe her sex life in three words, the America's Got Talent judge said, "Endless, hot, wild." She even revealed the "wildest" places she has ever done the deed, listing an airplane and in the water. Noting that “salt water is better” and that she was in a private plane when she joined the mile high club. Sounds a lot more comfortable then 55A.

Klum has been married three times and shares Lou, 13, Johan, 16 and Henry, 18 with her ex-husband Seal and Leni with her ex-husband Seal who she was married to from 2005 to 2014. Leni's biological father is Klum's ex Flavio Briatore, but Seal later adopted Leni.

The 50-year-old is now married to Tom Kaulitz who is 34-years-old. Klum revealed that she wonders "why people care" about the 16 year age gap.

"What is it to you who I’m with? I understand also because he has band and he’s known in a lot of places in the world and people also find him very hot. He didn’t pick you, get over it!”

The pair seem to have no issue with their age gap --- which are the only two opinions that matter on the subject --- and Klum says they are intimate for "hours" at a time revealing her biggest turn on is him.

"I just need to look at my husband, [I've] had many different sausages [in my life]. But I ended up with a German one. The German sausages, what can I say!?"

It wasn't all R-rated content though, Klum shared her celebrity crush with listeners and the awkward encounter she had when she met him.

"I'm obsessed with Joaquin. I love my husband but Joaquin Phoenix, close second. I met him and I couldn’t get a word out." Klum never saw the actor again after her first impression. "I couldn't find the tongue. It was going everywhere, and he was just standing there."