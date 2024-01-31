Ariana Madix Shuts Down Tom Sandoval's Birthday Plans, Threatens to Call Cops on Him

Bravo

The two open up about how "awkward" and "f--king stupid" it is to live together after their messy breakup, before Madix accuses her ex of "psychological warfare" and nixes his birthday plans.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval may still share a home, but they're clearly on very different pages when it comes to what they can and can't do in it following their split.

In a sneak peek clip from next week's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the exes open up about what it's really like to live with each other after Sandoval admitted to cheating on his longtime partner with costar Rachel Leviss.

And, well, it doesn't sound great!

The footage begins with Sandoval first speaking with his assistant, Ann, about his relationship with Tom Schwartz. While he tells her it's okay, he admits a bit more in a confessional -- saying, "Things are very much not okay between Schwartz and I. He just recently went on Jax's podcast and talked s--t about me. I feel betrayed by my friend."

He then tells Ann he's hoping to have people over to celebrate his birthday the next day, telling his assistant Madix was "obviously invited if she wants to come." Knowing his plan will likely cause issues, he then tells his assistant they could ask Ariana if she "wants to stay in a nice hotel," with Tom offering to foot the bill for the night.

Ann offers to ask Ariana, as the two exes don't actually speak to each other and instead communicate through her.

In a pair of confessionals, Tom and Ariana then spill on how it's been living with each other. "F--king stupid," Madix bluntly says to a producer, while Sandoval calls it "awkward."

"He has done some weird things like open my mail and put my plates on my car. His most recent thing is that he got this white noise machine," she says, before wondering if it's "some kind of psychological warfare."

He admits he got the machine because, when Scandoval was at its "peak," Ariana and her friends were able to overhear things he was saying in his own room. The white noise machine, which appeared to be situated in a hallway, apparently helped cover up his voice.

Eventually, Ann asks Ariana about Tom wanting to have a party at the house -- as well as his offer to get her a "very nice hotel room" for the night. Madix appears offended by the entire situation.

"That's not happening. I think that's very disrespectful and inappropriate," she says. "If he wants to have a party, he can have it somewhere else. If there are people here making noise, I will call the cops."

In a confessional, Madix says she's "spiraling" thinking about what Tom's parties were like when they were still together.

"There would be loud music playing, mess, disgusting everywhere and it would be like 3, 4, 5, sometimes 6 in the morning," she says. "Now that we're not together, I'm not putting up with that s--t."

She's also seen telling Ann that she plans to "just keep existing like I normally do in my own house," after being told one of Tom's friends was on his way over.

Summing up the situation for everyone, Ann is seen muttering under her breath, "This is so weird."