Adam Sandler to be Honored with People's Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Getty

Sandler will receive the award for his storied comedy career when the 2024 People's Choice Awards airs on Feb. 18.

Adam Sandler is set to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards later this month.

Sandler, who will be honored for his storied comedy career, has hits spanning more than three decades, with roles in Grown Ups, Happy Gilmore, and The Wedding Singer, among others.

As of late, the funny man is leaning into more dramatic films, including Uncut Gems, Hustle, and his upcoming film, Spaceman.

"Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on Saturday Night Live more than 30 years ago," NBCUniversal Entertainment's Executive Vice President for Live Events and Specials Jen Neal said in a statement. "From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We're excited to honor him with this year's People's Icon Award."

Sandler is also joining previously announced 2024 PCAs honoree Lenny Kravitz, who will be accepting the Music Icon Award during this year's ceremony.

Previous Icon Award winners include Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Ryan Reynolds and Sandler's Murder Mystery co-star, Jennifer Aniston.

As for this year's show, Barbie and Oppenheimer find themselves at the top of the nominations list, with nine and six nominations, respectively.

Other top film nominees include The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The world of television, meanwhile, sees Only Murders in the Building at the top, leading the pack with seven nods, followed by Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and The Last of Us with six nods each and The Bear and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with five nominations apiece.

The People's Choice Awards also honors some of the biggest names in music, with Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj, Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift each up for five awards, with Swift nominated for her concert film, The Eras Tour, which is up for movie of the year.

A few new categories in music this year include: Male Country Artist, Female Country Artist, Male Latin Artist, Female Latin Artist and Concert Tour.

Pop culture categories are also at the forefront, including Social Star of the Year and Athlete of the Year.