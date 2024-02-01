Jessica Biel Celebrates Justin Timberlake's Birthday In Cute Video...Just Hours Before His Anti-Apology

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody," Timberlake said hours after his wife's post.
Jessica Biel shared an incredibly heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband Justin Timberlake just hours before he made headlines for a statement many took to be about both Janet Jackson and Britney Spears.
The actress shared a reel which gave followers an insight into their marriage and behind the scenes moments away from the spotlight to Boom Forest's cover of, I Got You Babe by Sonny & Cher.
The adorable footage shows the pair laughing with each other constantly, road tripping and goofy work out sessions.
Biel added a simple caption to her husband's 43rd birthday tribute: "I ALWAYS got you. Happy Birthday, babe."
Biel has been married to Timberlake since 2012 and they share two sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.
Meanwhile, later that night Timberlake performed a set at Irving Plaza in New York City where he made headlines for a one-off statement while introducing Holy Grail/Cry Me a River:
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody." (Which seemed to be a quote from MMA fighter Conor McGregor.)
You may recall a few days ago, Britney Spears posted (then… pic.twitter.com/D0W0175ALC
This comes just days after Spears issued an apology to Timberlake for some things she wrote about him in her memoir, The Woman in Me, in a caption to a photo of her ex with Jimmy Fallon.
"I want apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish'. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," she concluded.
Spears has since deleted the post.