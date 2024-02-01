Jessica Biel Celebrates Justin Timberlake's Birthday In Cute Video...Just Hours Before His Anti-Apology

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody," Timberlake said hours after his wife's post.

Jessica Biel shared an incredibly heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband Justin Timberlake just hours before he made headlines for a statement many took to be about both Janet Jackson and Britney Spears.

The actress shared a reel which gave followers an insight into their marriage and behind the scenes moments away from the spotlight to Boom Forest's cover of, I Got You Babe by Sonny & Cher.

The adorable footage shows the pair laughing with each other constantly, road tripping and goofy work out sessions.

Biel added a simple caption to her husband's 43rd birthday tribute: "I ALWAYS got you. Happy Birthday, babe."

Biel has been married to Timberlake since 2012 and they share two sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

Meanwhile, later that night Timberlake performed a set at Irving Plaza in New York City where he made headlines for a one-off statement while introducing Holy Grail/Cry Me a River:

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody." (Which seemed to be a quote from MMA fighter Conor McGregor.)

This comes just days after Spears issued an apology to Timberlake for some things she wrote about him in her memoir, The Woman in Me, in a caption to a photo of her ex with Jimmy Fallon.

"I want apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish'. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," she concluded.

Spears has since deleted the post.

Everything Britney Spears Wrote About Her Exes In New Book View Photos

