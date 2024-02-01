Snooki Details Ron and Sammi's 'Awkward' and 'Weird' Jersey Shore Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty / MTV

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the season premiere, Nicole opened up about what it was like to see the pair film together for the first time in 12 years. While her costars all returned for Family Vacation, Sam initially refused to come back for the followup series -- that is until Ron stepped away following legal and mental health issues.

They avoided each other last season, but will come finally face-to-face in the new episodes, which kick off later this month.

"We didn't ever think that Sam was actually ever gonna come back because I feel like she was so content with like not coming back. So the fact that she changed her mind and she did, so frickin' happy," Nicole told TooFab. "So the fact that we have Sam back and now Ron's back, and then we have Angelina and Deena together, it's just like we have all of us in the same room. It's crazy. And it's a lot and it brings a lot of drama."

Polizzi said the new season allowed them all to look past some of the "crazy situations and drama" from their shared history and "enjoy the moment of us being older." That being said, "awkward" was also the word of the day when it comes to Ron and Sam filming together again.

"It was definitely weird, but we didn't wanna like make it awkward, even though we know it was awkward. I can't wait to see it because the energy was wild," she shared. "We all felt like ... it was just weird. It was weird. So I'm excited to see how it plays out, but um, yeah, it's still a little weird."

She said viewers anticipating the reunion will all "probably react like we all did, like, wow, this is awkward, like, I'm embarrassed, like what is happening?" She added, "it's literally, Sam was here, Ron's all the way over here, like no eye contact. You'll see!"

According to Polizzi, however, they are all "starting to get used to" being together again -- and, it seems, they're all on board for at least another season of the show. "We're actually starting to film our next season all this week and then next week. So yeah, we are, we're all together and it's gonna be crazy and just get ready for all these seasons coming," she teased.

Ron spent his time last season making amends to his former costars for all he put them through, as he continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons amid legal and mental health issues. His apology tour included a particularly emotional sit-down with Snooki, which Nicole said made her cry when she watched it back as the show aired.

"I was like, oh, this is really like, sad, but not even sad, it was just like, it was nice to see him like come and take accountability of his crazy actions and what he's done and like trying to better himself," she recalled. "And we just all wanted the best for him and just like be the best version of himself."

"So the fact that he's working on himself and he's back, he's like our brother. He's a part of this whole thing and it's weird if he's not here. It's just very emotional," she shared, adding that she believes he is making headway with the group when it comes to trusting him again.

"Yeah, I mean, I think so. I feel like he's on a good path and he is trying to be the best Ronnie that he can be, especially for his daughter. He'll do anything for his daughter," she said, before concluding, "I think, I think he's doing good."