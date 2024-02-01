Why Travis Kelce Won't Be At the Grammys with Taylor Swift

Getty

Sadly, Travis Kelce will not be at the Grammy Awards to cheer on girlfriend, Taylor Swift, but he's got a good reason!

In a recent appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he'll be tied up preparing for the Chiefs' return to the Super Bowl -- the February 11 game will mark the team's fourth Super Bowl in five years, with the Chiefs taking home the W in both 2020 and 2023.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for," Kelce said of the six awards Swift is up for. "But I think I've got practice on Sunday."

He added, "Unfortunately, I've gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we've got in a week."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelce gushed about his lady love, calling their relationship a "beautiful thing."

"Hopefully everybody realizes we're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man," he added, addressing critics that initially thought the romance was fake. "It's nothing more than that."

Kelce continued, "We just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it. I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. But it's been nothing but just a wonderful year."

Swift has been by Kelce's side for many of his games amid the Chiefs' run-up to the Super Bowl -- and will be at the big game -- with shots of them kissing following the teams' AFC Championship win nearly breaking the internet.

As for the "Anti-Hero" singer, though initial reports had her performing at the show, she will not be gracing the stage, though fans can expect to see her signature awards show dance moves in the audience.

In addition to Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year, Swift is also nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.