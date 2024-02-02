Viral Video Of Anne Hathaway Waving To Fans Sparks Debate

TikTok

"Mi dispiace [I'm sorry]," the actress told her fans in Italy. "But I want you to have something so if you'd like I'll just wave a little bit."

Another day, another viral video of a female celebrity speaking and strangers fiercely debating whether she's being "rude" or not.

Social media have found an online clip of the Oscar winning actress interacting with fans in Italy last summer after the Valentino fashion show.

The 41-year-old actress is seen greeting fans, waving and smiling in the street.

She was walking toward her car at the time and stopped to give her supporters a moment to take photos of her, apologizing in Italian that she could not take individual photos as there were too many of them.

"I cannot take photos with everyone as there's too many of you but I will stand here and wave if you would like to take a photo.

But unfortunately for The Princess Diaries actress, this was not good enough for haters online.

Fans are currently in a debate over whether she was being polite or rude to her fans:

Do you think Anne Hathaway is being polite or impolite to her fans in this video? pic.twitter.com/ebOznRB8pu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 31, 2024 @OliLondonTV

True

Just like I’m not obligated to watch her work — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) February 1, 2024 @kaydreamer11

Seems polite. She could’ve just walked away and snubbed them. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 31, 2024 @stillgray

Rude and fake polite at the same time — Amaya Hand On Top (@SB61310298) January 31, 2024 @SB61310298

With how long she took to he condescending, she could possibly have signed and took the photos. She was being unnecessary. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) February 1, 2024 @sage1411

Hathaway has opened up about negativity she has received in the past from the public. While speaking at Elle's Women in Hollywood event in 2022, the actress opened up about a period of time where she received a lot of hatred and how she took it as an "opportunity" to learn.

She reflected on the barrage of "hathahate" she received after her Academy Award win for her performance in Les Misérables back in 2012.