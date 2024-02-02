Carl Weathers Dead at 76; Adam Sandler, Pedro Pascal and More Costars Pay Tribute

Getty

"A true great man ... everybody loved him," said Sandler, as Weathers' colleagues from Star Wars, Happy Gilmore and Predator speak out after the actor died in his sleep.

Tributes are pouring in for beloved actor Carl Weathers after his death at the age of 76.

According to his family, Weathers -- most known for his work as Apollo Creed in the Rocky films -- "died peacefully in his sleep" on Thursday, February 1.

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations," said his family in a statement. "He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

He is survived by ex-wife Mary Ann and the former couple's two sons, Matthew and Jason.

After starting his career playing football in college and for the Oakland Raiders, he began acting in shows including The Six Million Dollar Man, Starsky & Hutch and Good Times, before landing the role of Creed in the first Rocky film. He'd reprise his role for three sequels, before his character was killed off in Rocky IV.

He'd later appear in Predator and collaborated with Adam Sandler for Happy Gilmore, Little Nicky and Eight Crazy Nights. He also starred on Street Justice and In the Heat of the Night, voiced Combat Carl in Toy Story 4 and, most recently, played Greef Karga on The Mandalorian -- for which he earned an Emmy nomination.

After news of his death broke, many of his former costars -- including Gilmore's Sandler and Julie Bowen, Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and director Robert Rodriguez, as well as Predator alum Jesse Ventura -- turned to social media to honor their late friend.

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024 @AdamSandler

Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions.

A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen. pic.twitter.com/acvLd7yxXu — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) February 2, 2024 @Rodriguez

We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years.

Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/29OJoe8qcu — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2024 @GovJVentura

Rest in peace to the truly amazing actor and entertainer, Carl Weathers. We all marveled at his talents on the big screen in the “Rocky” franchise as Apollo Creed, and I really enjoyed him in his role as the police chief in the hit TV show “In the Heat of the Night”! Cookie and I… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 2, 2024 @MagicJohnson

Say it ain’t so!! Apollo Creed!! RIP TO MR. Carl Weathers! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/bKh5d8Nzwb — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 2, 2024 @Lesdoggg

Carl Weathers has passed away. The Mandalorian star and son of New Orleans was 76 years old. Through every interaction we had with Carl we knew he was a man of honor and had a warm sense of humor lighting up any room he was in. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/mjb5XCcbgX — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) February 2, 2024 @TheWookieeRoars

