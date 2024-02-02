Hoda Kotb Digs Contact Out of Her Eye On Air Amid 'Emergency'

NBC

This is not for the squeamish! Hoda loses more than one contact in her "eye cavity" live on air -- leading Jenna Bush Hager to declare it a "medical emergency!"

Today with Hoda & Jenna experienced a minor medical emergency on Thursday's show.

Hoda Kotb alerted viewers and her own staff during the live taping that she had at least one contact stuck in her eye -- maybe even two!

"I think I have a contact stuck in my eye way up here. I don't think I took it out last night, and I can't find it," she said rubbing her eye anxiously.

Meanwhile, Jenna Bush Hager declared it a "medical emergency."

🚨 Hoda was able to take out one of the contacts!



Thanks everyone for your advice 😂 pic.twitter.com/fOgatFFVbu — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 1, 2024 @HodaAndJenna

"Well, it feels like it's in there," Kotb noted, digitally probing her left eye. "I'm not kidding! I was gonna go to the eye doctor, but I didn't have time."

All of which seemed to terrify her co-host even more, who then asked: "Can we help our girl get her contact out?"

Hoda echoed that sentiment asking viewers to offer advice on X, which hilariously prompted Bush Hager to ask what that was. Hoda, even in her state, informed her it was the new name for social platform Twitter.

Meanwhile after a commercial break, Hoda was still visibly struggling.

"We have breaking news: Hoda has now lost all eyesight because her other contact fell out," Bush Hager announced to viewers.

Hoda helped to clarify she had possibly more than one contact lost in her "eye cavity."

Kotb then followed some actual advice from a viewer, which instructed her to pull her eyelid down. Suddenly one of the contacts migrated so Hoda could pull it out.

"Oh my God, it worked! That was so crazy!” Kotb exclaimed waving the contact in the air.

Bush Hager later grabbed the contact and declared it "gross" and noted it had "a lot of makeup" on it.