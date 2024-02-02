Sam Waterston Exits 'Law & Order' After 30 Years; Tony Goldwyn Joins Cast

Getty

All good things must come to an end -- Jack McCoy is signing off for good.

In TV news, iconic Law & Order actor, Sam Waterston has left the show.

Waterston -- who is 83-years-old -- has played DA Jack McCoy on the series for a massive 30 years, appearing in over 400 episodes and is one of the most beloved characters from the show.

His last episode will air February, 22.

But as one door closes another one opens and in this case Tony Goldwyn will be entering the district attorney's office and playing the new DA.

McCoy is one of the characters most associated with Law & Order, having been a regular since 1994.

Fans of the show will be crushed by this news as it is difficult to imagine the series without him.

Waterston was nominated for three Emmys in the late '90s for his work on Law & Order. McCoy who started as an Executive Assistant District Attorney and then became the District Attorney himself.

He first joined NBC's series in 1994 spending the next 16 years playing the fan favorite, and returned in 2022 when Law & Order returned after a 12-year hiatus.

This has made him the longest-running cast member in Law & Order's 23-season history.

Waterston has said goodbye to his loyal fans in a heartfelt statement through Wolf Entertainment.

"Greetings, you wonderful people. It's a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law & Order's absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me," the actor began.

"There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable. I'm more grateful to you than I can say."

Waterston then goes on to thank fans and the show's leader and creator - Dick Wolf.

"L&O's continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side. Thank you, Sam"

Fans flooded the post as they heard the news, sharing their sadness but also congratulating Waterston for his time on the show.

