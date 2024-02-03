Jon Bon Jovi Shares How He Feels About Son Jake's Relationship with Fiancée Millie Bobby Brown

Getty

Jon Bon Jovi is opening up about his son, Jake Bongiovi's relationship with fiancée, Millie Bobby Brown.

The Bon Jovi front man spoke to E! News on the red carpe at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event, where he was the guest of honor, and dished on the pair's engagement.

"They're growing together," Bon Jovi shared. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."

Bon Jovi also revealed whether or not he plans to perform at their impending nuptials.

"It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it's costing me for one, two, three weddings this year. They've all got great partners and we're looking forward to it," the 61-year-old musician quipped.

While he didn't dish on the other weddings, Bon Jovi, previously shared that three of his four children are engaged -- the rockstar shares son, Jesse, 28, daughter Stephanie Rose, 30, and son Romeo, 19, with wife Dorothea.

Millie and Jake first sparked romance rumors in mid-2021 and announced their engagement last April on Instagram, with the Stranger Things actress posting a photo that showed off her diamond engagement ring.

Jake, meanwhile, shared an equally loved-up photo of the pair, writing, "Forever."

Bon Jovi previously spoke about the pair's engagement during an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, where he discussed the couple getting engaged at a young age -- the pair got engaged when Jake, now 21, was 20 and Millie who turns 20 next, was just 19.

"When your almost 21-year-old says, 'I'm getting engaged,' do you worry for them that they're too young?" asked the Radio Andy host, who also noted that Bon Jovi was high school sweethearts with Dorothea.

"I don't know if age matters," responded Bon Jovi. "If you find the right partner and you grow together."

"That would be my advice," he added. "Growing together is wise."

The British actress is all for marrying young as well, with Millie telling Glamour back in October that seeing their parents have successful, long-lasting relationships drove her and Jake to want the same thing for themselves.

"We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships. So it's something that we both had that mutual drive for," Millie explained.

She added, His family were so wonderfully accepting of me and embraced me, and it's so nice to find a second family in that."

