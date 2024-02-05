Ben Affleck Hits Back at 'Sad Affleck' Memes, Attempts Pop Stardom In New Ad

Dunkin'/Getty

The actor asks his "baby" for advice on becoming a pop star, drops some beats and even recruits Charli D'Amelio for dance lessons in the Dunkin' spot.

Watch out, J.Lo ... because B.Lo is coming.

During Sunday's Grammy Awards, a new Dunkin' commercial starring Ben Affleck dropped -- highlighting his desire to become a pop star in his latest partnership with the company.

This time around, Affleck also cleared up some drama from the 2023 Grammys involving his "bored" face. At least year's show, while sitting with wife Jennifer Lopez, he looked less than amused to be there -- sparking a thread of "Sad Affleck" memes across the internet.

The new spot begins with the actor poking fun at that moment -- as he reacts to being labeled the "Boredest Man in the World."

"Keep laughing," he says while sipping on an iced Dunkin' coffee. "He’s bored. No. Steady. Always watching. I can do that. How hard can it be?"

How hard can it be to be a pop star? Well, we're sure Lopez would argue it's actually quite difficult ... but that doesn't deter Affleck from attempting to achieve stardom in another yet another corner of the entertainment industry throughout the rest of the commercial.

Affleck even calls his wife -- and although Lopez isn't featured or referenced by her full name, he does call her "baby" and brings up her J.Lo moniker.

"What's going on, baby? I had this crazy dream, you're going to laugh," he begins, while pacing. "I had come up with like some beats. And then you were like, 'Maybe you should put that on the record.' I even had a persona like J.Lo or like B.Lo. That’s the bad version, obviously."

When Lopez is too busy to help her husband out, Affleck is briefly deflated -- before using that rejection as fuel to propel him closer to his new dream.

Throughout the commercial we see the 51-year-old actor meet with numerous people within the industry to try and get his "beats" heard, but sadly, he doesn't have a lot of success.

In an unlikely pairing, he even enlists Charli D'Amelio -- who has over 151 million followers on TikTok -- for some help on going viral.

"Maybe you can show me how it looks like," he says to her, before she busts out some choreography involving a high leg kick and Affleck says, "Yeah, I can do that."

However, it's Affleck's last question which causes D'Amelio to look concerned. "Who is TikTok?" Affleck asks with a serious look.

The spot ends on a cliffhanger, meaning we'll probably get more Affleck X Dunkin' content at the Super Bowl this coming weekend.