Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Expecting Third Child Together

The "very unexpected" news comes just seven months after the pair welcomed the couple's second child.

Peta Murgatroyd is pregnant and expecing her third child with Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The Dancing with the Stars alum made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, only seven months after the birth of the pair's second son Rio. The two are also parents to son Shai, who was born in January 2017.

In her announcement post, the 37-year-old dancer told her 1 million followers the news was very "unexpected."

"We Are Having A Baby 🎉🙈🙏🏻," she wrote in her caption. "Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"

Murgatroyd shared video of the moment she told her 44-year-old husband about the pregnancy via FaceTime, as her friends filmed his reaction.

She first only hinted at the pregnancy by eating a pickle, saying she has been feeling nauseated and even telling him they needed an extra bedroom. However, it didn't click for Chmerkovskiy until she started to fill up two bottles of baby formula.

"Why is there two bottles? What are you doing? Two what? I don't get it," viewers can hear him ask -- before Murgatroyd put him our of his misery and yelled, "WE'RE PREGNANT!"

Chmerkovskiy then started to tear up.

The pro dancers just welcomed their second child on Father's Day in 2023. Chmerkovskiy posted a photo holding the newborn boy with the caption, "Happy Father's Day to me!" The dance pro, who will also be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, added a playful hashtag, "#MadeinPeta."