Country Star Toby Keith Dead at 62 After Battle with Stomach Cancer

Getty

Country singer Toby Keith passed away Monday night after a long battle with stomach cancer in June 2022.

One of the most iconic names in country music over the past several decades, Toby Keith died on Monday night after fighting a battle with stomach cancer "with grace and courage," per his family's post to his Facebook page. He was 62.

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer appeared at the People's Choice Country Awards this past September where he took home the Country Music Icon Award. At the time, the notably slimmer Keith joked, "Bet you thought you'd never see me in skinny jeans."

Keith first opened up about his diagnosis in June 2022, saying at the time he was doing well, but needed time to "breathe, recover and relax," per TMZ. He said he'd been dealing with the disease since the previous fall and had undergone chemo and radiation therapy.

In November 2022, he took to Twitter to share that things were going well, saying he needed "time to just rest up and heal up" as "it's pretty debilitating to go through all that."

The voice of a generation in country music, Keith was know for a down-and-dirty sound and fearless approach to the music. Some of his most famous songs include his debut, "Should've Been a Cowboy," as well as "Red Solo Cup," "As Good as I Once Was," "I Wanna Talk About Me," "I Love This Bar," and his duet with Willie Nelson, "Beer for My Horses."