King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced the news of the 75-year-old's latest health battle with an official statement on its website MOnday, which The Royal Family also shared to its social media accounts.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," it reads.

The statement continues to say that King Charles has "commenced a schedule of regular treatments."

During treatment, "he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the statement adds, before concluding, "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The news of The King's diagnosis comes just hours after he was seen for the first time since his release from the London Clinic, where he had spent a few days recovering from his recent procedure.

Queen Camilla was by his side as the pair greeted fans outside of the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on February 4th.

The royal monarch was released from hospital on January 29th, but, according to a Palace statement, any forthcoming public engagements had been rescheduled "to allow for a period of private recuperation."

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit," the Palace said in a statement, "and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

Both Princess Kate and King Charles were discharged from a private London clinic after medical procedures last week. The Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery.