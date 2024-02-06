Quinta Brunson Shares Hilarious Pitch for Daniel Radcliffe on Abbott Elementary

Getty

"There's no rhyme or reason. It's so dumb," Brunson said, while explaining the part she wanted Radcliffe to play in the beloved ABC comedy.

Harry Potter could've been gracing the halls of another beloved educational institution -- Abbott Elementary!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creator Quinta Brunson revealed that she almost cast Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe in a role on the hit ABC comedy.

Brunson, who co-starred with Radcliffe in the 2022 film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and the TBS sitcom Miracle Workers said she was eyeing the 34-year-old actor to play the son of the school janitor, Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

"For some reason in the [writer's] room we were like, 'What if Daniel Radcliffe was Mr. Johnson's son?' And there's no rhyme or reason. It's so dumb," Brunson said.

What's more, she explained, is that she wanted to cast Radcliffe as himself for the part of Johnson's unlikely offspring.

"And not like Daniel Radcliffe as somebody, like, Daniel Radcliffe [himself] is Mr. Johnson's son," she added.

Brunson's casting comments come just weeks after Radcliffe said he'd like to star opposite the funny woman in a rom-com.

While speaking with Variety at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards last month, Radcliffe revealed he wanted to venture back to the genre, and with Brunson by his side.

"I love sports movies. I'd love to do more rom-coms, like, I did one of them once, and it was super fun. So, yeah, something like that," Radcliffe shared before telling the reporter who he had his sights set on.

"Quinta Brunson -- I just thought, we should do something together," he offered.

His reasoning for wanting to make the movie with Brunson goes a bit beyond her acting chops, however, with Radcliffe noting that their equally short statures would make them perfect love interests.

"And we're a perfect height match, so really, there's a future in this," Radcliffe quipped.