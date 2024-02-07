Tish Cyrus Details 'Complete Psychological Breakdown' Before Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce Decision

Getty

Tish Cyrus opens up about her divorce decision on the latest Call Her Daddy podcast, released just days after daughter Miley Cyrus notably did not thank her father Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

As fans continue to speculate and theorize about Miley Cyrus' omission of her father Billy Ray Cyrus from any of her Grammys thanks over the past several days, her mom Tish Cyrus is opening up about the April 2022 end of her marriage to Billy Ray.

The turning point wasn't a moment, but rather a long two-year period where she had vast amounts of time to think, Tish told Alex Cooper on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"My two biggest fears in life were being alone and my mom passing away," she said. Tragically, she found herself facing both of those fears at the same time amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In the early years of the pandemic, which broke out in 2020, Tish said that she found herself alone in the California home she shared with her husband after he went to Tennessee. Then, in August 2020, she lost her mother.

"I was alone during that time, I had to go through it alone, and I literally can't believe I did that," she said. "It was so crazy."

"I had one month of a complete psychological breakdown," Tish continued. "It was the worst thing, it was not good. I just kind of pushed the mom thing under the rug, and then the divorce thing came."

"I could not eat, I could not sleep, I could not stop crying," she added. "I don't have my mom, and then I don't have my husband that has been my husband for 30 years. Like I'm scared." It got so bad, she said she begged a doctor to "put me in a mental hospital."

It wasn't the first time that the d-word had been thrown about by Tish and Billy Ray. Across their tumultuous 30-year marriage, they'd each filed for divorce on separate occasions. The busyness of life then, though, got in the way of Tish really reflecting on where she was and what she wanted.

Covid shut all of that noise out and being alone at home left her with all the time in the world. "During that period, I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and like, 'What was I gonna do?'" Tish said. "Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone."

She also admitted that she stayed for the reason so many other parents stay together perhaps longer than they should. "I really didn't want Noah to still be young," Tish admitted, referring to their youngest daughter. "But looking back on it, it would have been much better for her had I left."

Tish took advantage of the time the pandemic had unexpectedly given her to think about her life in new and different ways.

"Being alone, and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders, and I was able to just breathe," she said. "And smoke pot and garden, and go skinny dipping in my pool. That's what I did during Covid. It was hugely transformative."

As for the marijuana usage, Tish says it was her daughter that got her onto the "devil's drug." It came back in 2014 after Tish escaped a burning tour bus only to have it explode just minutes later. She said she struggled with sleep after the incident, and after Ambien didn't work, Miley suggested pot.

Prior to that, Tish admitted that she thought of it as "the devil, the gateway drug." Now, though, she said she loves it. "I am a Christian and I love weed."

Tish said that she continued to learn about her marriage to Billy Ray even after she started moving on. In fact, she said she didn't even realize how much disrespect there was "on both our parts" in her previous marriage until she got into a new relationship.

She got to live out many people's fantasies when she married her celebrity "hall pass," Prison Break alum Dominic Purcell, last year. Miley stood in as her Maid of Honor.

According to Tish, Dominic had attempted to DM her back in 2016, but his ex had seen it and blocked her. When her daughter Brandi realized what had happened, she urged her mom to DM him back.

Tish said she "sent him a little DM and told him I was a massive fan of Prison Break, would you like to chat about doing a show for NBC? Three seconds later, he says, 'Yeah Tish, had a crush on you forever.' So we go to lunch and make out for three hours at a pub."

The couple exchanged "I love yous" the very next day and the rest is history. They went Instagram official in November 2022 and were married in August 2023.

As for Billy Ray, he also got remarried, but Miley was notably not in attendance at his nuptials. The 62 year old got engaged to 34-year-old Australian musician Firerose four months after he and Tish announced their divorce.