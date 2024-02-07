North West Raps in Surprise Appearance in Kanye West's 'Talking' Music Video

YouTube

The 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was fearless as "Miss Westie" took over the opening bars of Kanye West's new collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign in the music video for "Talking" off his upcoming Vultures album.

At just 10 years old, North West continues to prove herself a force to be reckoned with, displaying personality beyond her years, and now showing off her rap skills on dad Kanye West's newest track.

Kanye dropped the music video for "Talking / Once Again," his collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign off of their upcoming album Vultures. He didn't, however, reveal who was going to be the first one we'd see in the video.

That honor was saved for his daughter, who came out looking fierce. She was adorned all in black like her father, with footage of her hair getting fixed interspersed with North getting right in a smiling Kanye's ear with her bars.

"It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie. Don't try to test me. It's gonna get messy. It's gonna get messy. Just just bless me! Bless me!" North rapped on the track.

Just as she pours every bit of her personality into her TikTok videos -- like that hilarious "tutorial" video she make for mom Kim Kardashian's SKKN line -- North was giving so much face with every line of this video, which was directed by the D'Innocenzo Brothers, Damiano and Fabio.

She and Kanye carried the first half of the track before it shifted to Ty Dolla Sign for the "Once Again" portion. He invited his own daughter, 19-year-old Jailynn Griffin. With similar hair and style (though not exact), the new father-daughter duo were much more subdued on their half of the song.

Kanye's next project, Vultures, is reportedly the first in a three-volume collection. It's slated to drop on February 9, though he may find some trouble hitting the road to tour in support of it.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kanye lamented that he's been having trouble booking stadium venues to perform at, adding, "And you know why that is." While he doesn't specify, TMZ reported that it likely has to do with his anti-Semitic rhetoric